Myers (shoulder) recently said that he could return from the 10-day injured list ahead of the Reds' series in Houston that begins Friday, Charlie Goldsmith of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports.

Myers, who is working his way back from a left shoulder sprain and who also recently passed a kidney stone, began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Louisville this weekend and has gone 0-for-6 with a walk between his first two games with the affiliate. He looks as though he'll play at least a couple more games with Louisville before returning to the big club, though once he's activated, it's unclear if Myers will be in store for an everyday role in what's suddenly a crowded Cincinnati roster. Even before landing on the IL on May 26, Myers had mustered a measly .540 OPS through his first 141 plate appearances with Cincinnati.