Reds' Wil Myers: Remains out of lineup
May 26, 2023
Myers is not in the starting lineup Friday against the Cubs.
Myers will sit for a third straight game Friday as the
Reds start their series with the Cubs. Stuart Fairchild will draw another start in right field and Myers could be losing his grip on the starting role.
