The Reds released Myers on Thursday.

Myers was DFA'd by the Reds on Tuesday upon returning from the 10-day injured list. Myers has played well-below his usual standard this season, recording just a .540 OPS through 141 plate appearances in Cincinnati. His previous history in the majors could be enough to at least get him a minor-league deal, but Myers would have to turn things around in a big way to have any fantasy value.