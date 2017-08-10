Padres' Wil Myers: Continues road success Wednesday
Myers went 1-for-4 with a two-run homer Wednesday in Cincinnati.
Myers came into this one mired in a 1-for-13 slump with six strikeouts over his previous three games, but broke out in style with his 22nd long ball. He also avoided whiffing in this one, which has been a rare feat given Myers' 29.5 percent strikeout rate. The slugger will be glad to know there are still four games left on his team's road trip, as 16 of his homers have come away from Petco Park.
