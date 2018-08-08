Padres' Wil Myers: Expected back Aug. 13

Myers (foot) remains on track to return from the 10-day disabled list when first eligible Monday, Kevin Acee of The San Diego Union-Tribune reports.

Myers was scheduled to resume jogging Tuesday, amounting to a positive sign in his recovery from the bone bruise he sustained when he fouled a pitch off his left foot. The 27-year-old is walking without a limp and should be able to run the bases and man the outfield by the weekend, which would allow him to re-enter the lineup for the start of the Padres' three-game set with the Angels.