Myers went 3-for-4 with a home run, two runs scored and two RBI in Friday's 11-6 win over Atlanta.

His sixth-inning solo shot off Max Fried was Myers' first homer of the year in his 18th game, as a thumb injury has cost him significant time so far. His .235/.260/.324 slash line with six runs and 10 RBI is far from impressive production, but if Myers is finally feeling 100 percent healthy, his numbers should begin to rise.