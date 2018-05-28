Padres' Wil Myers: Hopes to resume baseball activities Tuesday

Myers (oblique) hopes to be cleared to resume baseball activities Tuesday, Dennis Lin of The Athletic San Diego reports.

He is visiting a doctor Monday with hopes of getting clearance. Franchy Cordero (forearm strain) hit the disabled list and Hunter Renfroe was activated from the disabled list, so there are a lot of moving parts in the San Diego outfield at the moment. If he is cleared for baseball activities, he could then embark on a rehab assignment in the following weeks. Myers should be able to get close to everyday at-bats once healthy, given the team's long-term commitment to him.

