Padres' Wil Myers: Nabs two steals

Myers went 1-for-3 with a walk and a pair of stolen bases in Wednesday's loss to the Angels.

Myers returned from his third stint on the disabled Monday, and Wednesday's two-steal performance is a great sign that his foot fully healed. The 27-year-old has started the Padres' previous three games at the hot corner, giving the slugger a strong chance to add third-base eligibility next season if this lineup configuration continues down the stretch. Myers has racked up nine homers and seven steals in just 47 games this season, and that power/speed combo would play well at any of his eligible positions.