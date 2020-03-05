Padres' Wil Myers: On fire in Cactus League

Myers is hitting .421 (8-for-19) with three home runs and four RBI in seven Cactus League contests.

After struggling to a .239 batting average last season, Myers entered 2020 as the subject of trade rumors amid talk of a platoon role. Spring training may not change any of that, but the veteran has certainly started off hot in Cactus League play. There are plenty of reasons to be skeptical about Myers' ability to sustain his early success, but he possesses a combination of power and speed that will be coveted in fantasy leagues if he is ever able to put all the pieces together.