Padres' Wil Myers: Out again Thursday
Myers (patellar tendinitis) is not in Thursday's lineup against the Pirates.
He was supposedly available off the bench Wednesday, so that could be the case again in the final game of this series. Tucupita Marcano will start in right field and bat seventh.
