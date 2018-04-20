Padres' Wil Myers: Returns from DL on Friday
Myers (arm) was activated from the disabled list Friday.
Myers has been out since the first week of the season, and after a longer-than-expected DL stint, he'll finally return to action for San Diego. He'll presumably resume his normal role as the team's cleanup hitter and right fielder moving forward. To make room for him on the active roster, Tyler Webb was optioned to Triple-A.
