Myers went 1-for-4 with three stolen bases and a run in Saturday's loss to the Dodgers.

Despite notching only one hit, Myers ran wild on the bases, stealing second following a single in the second inning and then swiping both second and third -- the latter on a double-steal -- after getting on base via fielder's choice in the eighth. With the trio of thefts, Myers has already surpassed his total of two steals he amassed across 55 games in 2020.