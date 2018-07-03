Peter Bourjos: Elects free agency
Bourjos chose to become a free agent Monday.
Bourjos was designated for assignment Saturday, but instead of heading to Triple-A Gwinnett, he'll hit the open market in search of a new team. In 36 games for Atlanta in 2018, he hit .205 with one home run and four RBI.
