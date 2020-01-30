Bourjos has accepted a job to become an advance scout for the Rockies, Bob Nightengale of USA Today reports.

Bourjos has decided to transition to a scouting role after appearing in just 26 games with the Angels in 2019. Across parts of 10 big-league seasons (875 games), Bourjos compiled a career .237/.293/.376 slash line with 43 home runs and 68 stolen bases.