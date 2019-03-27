The Angels selected Bourjos' contract Tuesday and added him to their active roster.

With Justin Upton (turf toe) headed to the injured list to begin the season, Bourjos will break camp with the Angels as the team's primary option in left field. The soon-to-be 32-year-old first broke into the big leagues with the Angels in 2010 and has a 22-steal season on his resume, but he's mainly a defensive specialist at this stage of his career. Expect him to bat near the bottom of the order before transitioning to a reserve role once Upton is healthy.

