Peter Bourjos: Let go by Angels
Bourjos was released by the Angels on Friday.
Bourjos was designated for assignment earlier in the week after slashing .091/.109/.114 with 15 strikeouts in 46 plate appearances. The veteran outfielder remains a plus defender, but continues to struggle against major-league pitching.
