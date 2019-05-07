Bourjos was designated for assignment by the Angels on Tuesday.

Bourjos did very little with his opportunities at the plate this season, hitting .091/.109/.114. The 32-year-old still plays good defense, but his weak bat means he may be close to running out of big-league opportunities. Shohei Ohtani (elbow) will return from the injured list to take his place on the roster.

