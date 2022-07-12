Brogdon (illness) is scheduled to make his third rehab appearance Wednesday with Triple-A Lehigh Valley and could be reinstated from the COVID-19-related injured list Friday, Alex Coffey of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

Brogdon experienced forearm fatigue coming out of his first rehab outing Thursday, but interim manager Rob Thomson said the right-hander felt much better following his second appearance with Lehigh Valley on Sunday. Assuming he remains free of setbacks Wednesday, Brogdon should slot back into the Phillies' bullpen for their final series of the first half this weekend in Miami.