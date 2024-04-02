The Phillies designated Brogdon for assignment Tuesday, Matt Gelb of The Athletic reports.
Brogdon will lose his spot on Philadelphia's 40-man roster one day after surrendering four runs (three earned) over just two-thirds of an inning Monday against the Reds. The 29-year-old righty holds a 3.88 ERA and 1.26 WHIP in his MLB career and may attract interest from other teams in need of bullpen depth. Ricardo Pinto was selected from Triple-A Lehigh Valley in a corresponding move.
