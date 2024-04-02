Brogdon (0-1) took the loss in Monday's 6-3 loss against the Reds. He allowed four runs on one hit and three walks while striking out two over two-thirds of an inning.

Making an appearance in three of four games since Opening Day, Brogdon has experienced a shaky early part of the season. The fifth-year pitcher has given up multiple runs in two of his three outings including Monday's performance, which gave way to an extra-innings loss to Cincinnati. To make matters worse, he's struggling to find strikes as he's walked six batters despite not pitching more than a single frame in any appearance. With the Phillies missing four different bullpen members due to injury, Brogdon's spot on the roster appears safe for now, but continual poor performances could see him shift to the minors in short order.