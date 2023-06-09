Philadelphia optioned Brogdon to Triple-A Lehigh Valley on Friday, Matt Gelb of The Athletic reports.

Jose Alvarado (elbow) has been activated off the injured list in a corresponding move. Brogdon gave up two earned runs in one inning of work in his most recent appearance out of the Phillies' bullpen and holds a 4.03 ERA and 1.45 WHIP in 27 major-league appearances this year.