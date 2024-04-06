The Phillies traded Brogdon to the Dodgers on Saturday in exchange for Benony Robles, Todd Zolecki of MLB.com reports.

Brogdon was designated for assignment Tuesday, but he will remain on a 40-man roster as he moves to the Dodgers organization. The 29-year-old righty turned in a 4.03 ERA across 29 innings last season but has struggled to begin 2024, allowing six earned runs across two innings over three appearances. Dinelson Lamet was designated for assignment to clear space on the Dodgers' 40-man, and Brogdon will join the big-league bullpen as he does not have any minor-league options remaining.