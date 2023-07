Hall is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Brewers.

The lefty-hitting Hall sat out both ends of a doubleheader last weekend when the Padres brought a pair of lefty starters to the hill, but he had manned first base in both of the Phillies' last two games against right-handed pitchers. However, Hall will find himself on the bench Wednesday versus righty Colin Rea, allowing Edmundo Sosa to crack the lineup at third base while Alec Bohm shifts over to first.