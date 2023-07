Hall isn't in the Phillies' lineup for Game 2 of Saturday's doubleheader against San Diego, Scott Lauber of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

Left-hander Ryan Weathers will start Game 2 on the mound for San Diego, so the left-handed bat of Hall will stay put in Philly's dugout. Alec Bohm will take over at first base, allowing Edmundo Sosa to start at third and bat seventh.