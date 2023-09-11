Uelman, who remains on Triple-A Lehigh Valley's 60-day injured list with an undisclosed injury, began a rehab assignment at Single-A Clearwater on Thursday.

Uelman gave up an earned run on one hit while striking out a batter in one inning Thursday in his first game action at any level since June 4. The 27-year-old right-hander retains a spot on the Phillies' 40-man roster, but his long-term absence due to the unspecified injury presumably takes him out of consideration for a late-season promotion to the big club once he's fully health again.