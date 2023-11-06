Uelmen (forearm) cleared waivers and was outrighted to Triple-A Lehigh Valley on Monday.
Uelmen remains in the organization but is no longer on the Phillies' 40-man roster. He missed a large chunk of 2023 with a flexor strain and it's unclear what his current health situation is.
