Uelmen (undisclosed) was reinstated from Triple-A Lehigh Valley's 60-day injured list Sept. 18 and made his final appearance of the season Tuesday, striking out three while allowing one run on two hits and one walk over one inning.

Uelmen had been stuck on Lehigh Valley's IL since early June with the unspecified injury, but after completing a rehab assignment earlier this month, he received the green light to return to the Triple-A bullpen for the final week of the season. Though Lehigh Valley's season is over, Uelmen retains a spot on the Phillies' 40-man roster and could theoretically get called up to the big club over the final week of the season if Philadelphia has a need for an extra relief arm.