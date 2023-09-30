The Phillies recalled Uelmen from Triple-A Lehigh Valley on Saturday and placed him on the 60-day injured list with a right flexor strain.

Uelman spent most of the season in Triple-A, though an undisclosed injury caused him to miss roughly three months. He was able to appear in one last game before the end of Lehigh Valley's season, but he'll now sacrifice his 40-man roster spot as he lands back on the 60-day IL. Michael Plassmeyer was selected from Triple-A in a corresponding move and will start the nightcap of Saturday's doubleheader with the Mets.