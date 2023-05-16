Wilson is hitting .329 with five home runs and one steal in 20 games for Double-A Reading.

He missed a week in the middle of April with a minor injury, but Wilson has been excellent when healthy in a return to the Eastern League. His 22.8 percent soft-hit rate and .358 BABIP (previous career-high was .292) suggest he is playing over his head, but it's still encouraging that the 23-year-old corner outfielder has been better than league average at the plate (174 wRC+) for the first time in his career.