Phillies' Jerad Eickhoff: Beginning minor-league stint
Eickhoff (biceps) will begin a rehab assignment with High-A Clearwater on Tuesday, Meghan Montemurro of The Athletic reports.
Eickhoff has been out since June 17 due to right biceps tendinitis, but after being shut down from throwing for three weeks, he's been given the thumbs up to head out on a rehab stint. Considering he's been out of commission for well over a month, he'll likely require at least a few outings to get his arm back in shape.
