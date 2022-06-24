Eickhoff was designated for assignment by the Pirates on Friday.
Eickhoff's contract was selected ahead of his season debut Wednesday, but he could hardly have done a worse job with his audition to stick around on a more permanent basis. In 4.1 innings against the Cubs, he allowed 10 runs on 10 hits. It's unlikely there will be much of a market for Eickhoff's services on the waiver wire considering that he's a 31-year-old who owns a 7.19 ERA since the start of the 2018 season. Austin Brice was called up to take his place on the roster.