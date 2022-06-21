Manager Derek Shelton said Eickhoff will be called up from Triple-A Indianapolis to start Wednesday's game against the Cubs, Rob Biertempfel of The Athletic reports.

The Pirates will likely make the transaction official at some point after Tuesday's contest. Eickhoff will be joining the rotation as a replacement for Zach Thompson, who was placed on the 15-day injured list Monday with right forearm nerve inflammation. Over his 13 outings (six starts) with Indianapolis this season, Eickhoff has turned in a 4.84 ERA, 1.08 WHIP and 47:15 K:BB across 48.1 innings.