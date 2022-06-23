Eickhoff (0-1) allowed 10 earned runs on 10 hits and one walk while striking out four across 4.1 innings to take the loss Wednesday against the Cubs.

Eickhoff had a disastrous first outing with the Pirates. In the second inning, he allowed the first five batters he faced to reach base and seven earned runs. Prior to being recalled, Eickhoff posted a 4.84 ERA, 1.08 WHIP and 47:15 K:BB across 48.1 innings with Triple-A Indianapolis. He should have the chance to stick in the rotation so long as Zach Thompson (forearm) is sidelined, though he doesn't have a recent track record of success at the big-league level.