The Pirates selected Eickhoff's contract from Triple-A Indianapolis ahead of his scheduled start Wednesday against the Cubs.

Reliever Heath Hembree was designated for assignment to clear room on the 40-man and 26-man active roster for Eickhoff, who turned in a 4.84 ERA and 1.08 WHIP across 48.1 innings in a swingman role for Indianapolis. Eickhoff's most recent big-league experience came last season, when he submitted an 8.69 ERA and 2.03 WHIP across 19.2 innings. Even while Eickhoff opposes a weak Cubs lineup Wednesday, fantasy managers will still want to tread carefully with the 32-year-old right-hander, who profiles as an NL-only or deeper mixed-league option.