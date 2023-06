Eickhoff signed a minor-league contract with the Guardians on Friday.

Eickhoff joins Riley Smith as right-handed hurlers who signed minor-league pacts with the Guardians on Friday who were assigned to Triple-A Columbus. In 114.1 innings with Triple-A Indianapolis while a member of the PIttsburgh organization in 2022, Eickhoff registered a 4.93 ERA. It's likely Eickhoff will just be organizational fodder for the remainder of the 2023 campaign.