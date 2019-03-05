Eickhoff (wrist) will throw a simulated game Thursday, Todd Zolecki of MLB.com reports.

After missing nearly the entirety of 2018 with a lat strain and carpal tunnel syndrome, Eickhoff has remained bothered by injuries this spring. He's yet to get into a Grapefruit League game due to recurring symptoms from his carpal tunnel surgery, but if Thursday's outing goes well that could be his next step. Eickhoff can't be ruled out of the Phillies' rotation picture, but his injury risk and the development of Vince Velasquez and Zach Eflin in his absence would seem to make him a long shot.

