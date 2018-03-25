The Phillies optioned Valentin to Triple-A Lehigh Valley on Sunday, Jim Salisbury of NBC Sports Philadelphia reports.

Valentin was expected to have a good chance at cracking Philadephia's Opening Day roster, but top prospect Scott Kingery's breakout performance this spring altered the team's plans. The 23-year-old will likely need to improve upon last season's .229/.282/.292 slash line with Triple-A Lehigh Valley if he is to earn a promotion in 2018.