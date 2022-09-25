site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Phillies' Johan Camargo: Jettisoned from 40-man roster
By
RotoWire Staff
Sep 25, 2022
at
12:53 pm ET
•
1 min read
Camargo was designated for assignment by the Phillies on Sunday.
The 28-year-old was demoted to Triple-A Lehigh Valley in late July and has now been removed from Philadelphia's 40-man roster. Camargo appeared in 52 games for the Phillies this year and had a .237/.297/.316 slash line with three home runs and 15 RBI.
