Rojas went 3-for-5 with a home run, a run scored, two RBI and a stolen base in Friday's win over the Marlins.

Rojas knocked an RBI single in the second inning and later swiped second base in the fifth inning. He then went deep with his second homer of the year in the seventh frame. Both homers have come in his last seven appearances after starting the year in a 25-game drought. Rojas is now slashing .234/.281/.336 with eight steals, 10 RBI and six extra-base hits through 115 plate appearances.