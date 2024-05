Rojas is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Angels.

Rojas had started in each of the previous three games while going 2-for-11 with a home run and a double, but he'll take a seat for the series finale as Cristian Pache picks up a rare start in center field. Through 91 plate appearances on the season, Rojas has mustered a modest .637 OPS, but his speed (seven steals in eight attempts) and plus defense should give him some stability atop the depth chart in center field.