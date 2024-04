Rojas went 1-for-4 with an RBI and a stolen base in Wednesday's 7-4 loss to the Phillies.

It's been an impressive week for Rojas, who extended his hitting streak to six games, going 10-for-22 with a double, a triple and four stolen bases in that span. After starting the year 1-for-22, the 23-year-old Rojas has boosted his slash line to .266/.329/.328 with nine runs scored, three RBI and a team-high seven stolen bases.