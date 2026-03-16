MLB announced Monday that Rojas has been suspended 80 games for violating the league's policy against performance-enhancing drugs, Jon Heyman of the New York Post reports.

Word of Rojas' looming suspension came out earlier this month, and Rojas lost his appeal. He won't be eligible to play in the regular season until late June. With Rojas set to miss the first half of the season, Justin Crawford and Brandon Marsh should see somewhat regular playing time in the Philadelphia outfield. Rojas posted an underwhelming .569 OPS across 172 plate appearances at the big-league level last regular season.