Rojas went 1-for-3 with a walk, two stolen bases and two runs in Sunday's 11-5 win over the Nationals.

Rojas stole second base both times he reached, tallying his 10th and 11th pilfers of the campaign. The outing was Rojas' second multi-steal game of his career. Although Rojas' batting average has fallen from .302 to .228, he's been much more disciplined at the plate, with his BB/K improving from 0.12 to 0.27 through 40 games.