Phillies' Luis Garcia: First save of season
Garcia notched his first save of the season Saturday against the Blue Jays, allowing one hit while striking out one in a scoreless ninth inning.
Seranthony Dominguez did some of the heavy lifting in between starter Aaron Nola and Garcia, coming into a tie game with two on in the seventh and getting out of that jam before pitching a scoreless eighth inning. However, Garcia deserves plenty of credit for striking out Justin Smoak and then getting Teoscar Hernandez to ground into a game-ending double-play (Josh Donaldson led off the inning with a single). The last four Phillies saves have gone to four different pitchers, with Dominguez, Hector Neris and Edubray Ramos also having notched saves over the last two weeks. Garcia may continue to be a part of that mix, but is unlikely to get saves often enough, or record enough strikeouts, to be overly useful in standard mixers.
