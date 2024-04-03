Garcia earned the save over the Marlins on Tuesday after allowing one run on one hit and a walk in the ninth inning. He struck out a batter as well.

Garcia was called upon to protect a 3-0 lead in the ninth with usual closer Carlos Estevez presumably unavailable after pitching each of the last two days. Garcia served up a solo blast to Bryan De La Cruz but was able to close the door without any further harm. Garcia's now given up runs in both appearances though it appears he still has his manager's trust in late-game situations for now.