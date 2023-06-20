Garcia was credited with a hold Sunday against the Giants despite giving up two runs on one hit and two walks over one-third of an inning.

Garcia threw just four of 16 pitches for a strike in the outing and also uncorked a wild pitch. Since returning from the injured list June 10, the right-hander has surrendered four runs on five hits and two walks over 1.2 innings across three appearances. Garcia tied for sixth in the NL with a career-best 20 holds last season, but he's posted an ugly 6.00 ERA and 1.67 WHIP overall in 21 frames this year. After Sunday's loss, Padres manager Bob Melvin hinted that the team may look to other options in high-leverage situations, saying, "We're trying to get Garcίa going...It hasn't worked to this point. We definitely need another guy down there, another righty," per Kevin Acee of The San Diego Union-Tribune.