Garcia was charged with a blown save as a result of giving up one run on two hits and a walk against St. Louis on Friday. His only out came via a strikeout.

Garcia was summoned from the bullpen to begin the eighth inning with San Diego clinging to a 2-1 lead. The right-hander couldn't get the job done, allowing a run to score on a Paul Goldschmidt single and a Jordan Walker triple before he was able to record an out. Garcia was then lifted after issuing a one-out walk to Ivan Herrera, but Robert Suarez was able to retire the next two batters without allowing another run to cross the plate to save Garcia's ERA from further damage. After racking up 11 consecutive scoreless appearances covering 13.2 frames between Aug. 19 and Sept. 15, Garcia has now allowed three earned runs across his past three outings covering two innings.