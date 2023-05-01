Garcia (1-2) earned the win over San Francisco on Sunday, striking out two batters over two scoreless innings.

Garcia got the call from the bullpen for San Diego in the seventh inning with the Giants up a run. He worked around a one-out Xander Bogaerts error in the seventh and a two-out hit-by-pitch in the eighth to keep San Francisco off the scoreboard and was credited with the win when the Padres tallied three runs in the ninth. Garcia has an unattractive 7.11 ERA on the campaign through 12.2 innings, though that's mostly due to two blow-ups. In two separate games against Arizona, he allowed a combined nine earned runs over two-thirds of an inning; in his other 11 appearances, he has yielded just one earned run over 12.0 frames.