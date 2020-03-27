Mahtook's fellow outfielders Kyle Garlick and Nick Williams were optioned to Triple-A Lehigh Valley on Thursday, Matt Breen of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

The moves could increase Mahtook's odds of winning a bench spot, but it's possible he would have been optioned as well were he on the 40-man roster rather than in camp as a non-roster invitee. He hit just .208 in 13 spring games but managed two home runs. If Andrew McCutchen's knee is ready to go whenever play resumes, there doesn't appear to be a spot left for Mahtook, as Roman Quinn and Jay Bruce are lined up to back up McCutchen, Adam Haseley and Bryce Harper.