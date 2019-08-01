Mahtook (undisclosed) went 3-for-4 with a home run and two RBI in Wednesday game with Triple-A Toledo.

Mahtook suffered unspecified injury last week and was briefly sidelined for the Mud Hens, but he is 5-for-8 in his first two games back in the lineup. The 29-year-old has a .265/.361/.485 slash line in 74 games at Toledo this season.